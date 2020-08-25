While the world is still basking in the wet glow of “WAP” and waiting for Cardi B’s next album, there are still plenty of fans out there still listening to her 2018 debut, Invasion Of Privacy. In fact, the album just set a new chart record.

Chart Data noted in a tweet that Invasion Of Privacy is on the Billboard 200 chart for its 124th week, which makes it the longest-charting album by a female rapper. Cardi was grateful to hear the news, as she shared a screenshot of the tweet and wrote on Instagram, “It feels very good !Thank you guys for still supporting and listening to invasion of privacy.Working on my second album,it’s takin time but I want to make sure i put a amazing project.”

The album has racked up achievements over the past several months. In January, it became the longest-charting debut album by a female rapper in Billboard 200 history. Not long before that, it reportedly achieved the status of being the most-streamed album by a female rapper in Spotify history. The album’s “Bodak Yellow” was of course a huge hit that set some chart records as well.

