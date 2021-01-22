Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, indicated that she intended to file articles of impeachment against newly minted president Joe Biden. Sure enough, on his first full day in office, she did just that. Ultimately, she doesn’t have a lot of supporters in this quest and it will likely end up going nowhere.

Cardi B is among those wondering why Greene thinks her impeachment attempt is a good idea, and she expressed so on Twitter. This morning, Cardi tweeted, “How they trying to impeach Biden already? He hasn’t even taken a sh*t at the White House yet .This just shows me how delusional and dumb people can be.”

How they trying to impeach Biden already ? He hasn’t even taken a shit at the White House yet .This just shows me how delusional and dumb people can be.🙄🙄🙄🙄 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2021

Like many others, Cardi is on board with the Biden administration. She recently joked, “Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment ….maybe next time.” She also interviewed the new-president while he was campaigning, and she was happy to hear the news about Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

Meanwhile, Cardi has also done a bit of bonding with “Drivers License” singer Olivia Rodrigo over the song: Cardi doesn’t have a license herself, so Rodrigo offered to drive her anywhere, an offer Cardi just may take her up on.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.