It was a family affair at Billboard Hip-Hop Live this year. Wednesday, Offset headlined the third Billboard live event at Sony Hall as part of the New York-based concert series. When you’re performing in New York, there might not be anyone better to bring out than your native wife and kid, and that’s what Offset did.

“That’s my wife, it’s the best thing in the world, “Offset said about sharing the stage with Cardi. “That’s the best.”

Cardi, kulture and offset performed at the Billboard Hip Hop live event.💞 pic.twitter.com/rx4khCUNPW — Fvck ya ho*s (@bardisupdates) October 17, 2019

Offset started his hour-long set around 10 PM and toward the end, Cardi and Kulture joined him. Outside of his performance at Billboard Hip-Hop Live, Offset has his attention on releasing Culture III as part of The Migos with his brothers. That said, it was a little weird for Offset to perform without them.

“This show is dedicated to the fans,” said Offset, talking about performing by himself. “It’s a different type of show for me, interacting with the fans and stopping while doing the show. I’d do anything for my fans to give them an experience they’ve never had.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s having a hard time convincing fans that her Tiger Woods album title is a joke. There’s no timeframe on her next album at the moment.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.