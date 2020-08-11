Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video came out on Friday, and days later, it is still a hot topic of online conversation. A fair amount of that talk has been about Kylie Jenner’s appearance (which more than a handful people didn’t love). Amid all that, though, Cardi wished Jenner a happy birthday.

Cardi shared some on-set photos of Jenner (who turned 22 years old yesterday, August 10) and in the post’s caption, she wished her a happy birthday, thanked her for appearing in the video, and explained why she wanted Jenner to be involved: “Happy Birthday and thank you @kyliejenner for being in my music video.I wanted different type of bad bitches in my video.Black,white,Latin,mix we all have WAPS!OK …but thank you always @krisjenner you always a call away for me and you treat me and mines like fam.” Jenner responded in the comments with a trio of kissing lips emojis.

Cardi previously offered a different explanation for Jenner’s presence, writing in a now-deleted tweet, “Why did i put Kylie on my music video?she treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party .Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.