While some artists have decided to tackle the coronavirus hurdle and share their latest body of works, Cardi B was one of the few who decided it was best to push their album back to plan for a better rollout. Back in March, Cardi B revealed that the lead single of her upcoming album was delayed due to the virus. In the following two months, Cardi has spent her time speaking on the coronavirus and the government’s approach to protecting the general public against it. With things seemingly falling into place, though, Cardi is almost ready to share new music with fans.

Hopping on Instagram Live to entertain her fans as she enjoyed her Friday night, Cardi B revealed that her upcoming album’s lead single would arrive in the near future. “My single’s coming when I lose weight…never!” she joked before getting serious with the more than 80,000 viewers watching. “No, it’s coming real soon, I swear. Y’all gon’ love it.”

The upcoming single would be her first single last March’s “Press.” Weeks before announcing her lead single was delayed, Cardi teased a new song at an Atlanta strip club, reportedly titled “Respect,” but she confirmed during the livestream that it would not be the next single.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

