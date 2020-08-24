It wasn’t a surprise this time last week when Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s huge hit “WAP” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the No. 1 spot. It also may not come as a shock that this week, on the chart dated August 29, the song is once again in the top spot for a second time.

.@iamcardib's "WAP," featuring @theestallion, is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for a second week. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 24, 2020

“WAP” becomes the first song to spend its first two weeks on top of the Hot 100 since Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” did it when the song spent its first five weeks on top, beginning on February 2, 2019. Between then and now, eight songs have debuted at No. 1, each of them spending only its first week on top consecutively. “WAP” is also the first song by a woman or multiple women to lead the Hot 100 for multiple weeks since Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” did for three weeks in December and January.

The hit single wasn’t unchallenged for chart supremacy this week, though, as Drake and Lil Durk’s new collab “Laugh Now Cry Later” made its debut at No. 2 on the new chart while knocking “WAP” from the top of the Streaming Songs chart. The song also gives Drake a career total of 41 songs in the top 10 of the Hot 100, which extends a record he set in July. “Laugh Now Cry Later” also serves as Lil Durk’s first top-10 song.

