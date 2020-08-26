Conservative culture critics are continuing to try to make an example of Cardi B, even though they really should have learned their lesson by now. The latest is former Congressional candidate and podcast host DeAnna Lorraine, who decided to make an odd comparison while watching the Republican National Convention last night.

“America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B,” Lorraine opined, parroting pundits like California Congressional candidate James P. Bradley and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who seem to be really, really invested in Cardi’s new song, “WAP” — after discovering it “accidentally,” of course.

Cardi, who never lets these sorts of insults slide for too long, batted back with a succinct reminder that the gap between herself and the former model is actually pretty slim. “Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?” Cardi questioned. While that’s perhaps an exaggeration — evidence suggests that Mrs. Trump was only ever a nude model before dating Donald Trump in 2000 and marrying him in 2004 (sorry, Axl Rose) — Cardi’s next tweet made the comparison less of a contrast and more of a parallel. “This pic giving me ‘Yeah, you f*ckin wit some wet ass pussy’ vibes,” she wrote, sharing a photo from one of Melania’s aforementioned nude photoshoots.

Didn’t she used to sell that Wap? https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020

This pic giving me “ yea you fuckin wit some wet ass pussy “ vibes …just sayin🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a pic.twitter.com/3DFhh7AY2h — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020

Of course, the more she’s harangued by Republicans hoping to use her as an avatar of America’s moral decay, the more attention and success “WAP” receives. It just spent its second week at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and spawned a theme-appropriate merch line selling T-shirts, sweats, raincoats, and umbrellas emblazoned with the song’s title. Maybe taking down Cardi is like “draining the swamp” — you know, saying one thing while totally doing the opposite.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.