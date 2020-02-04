Cardi B Says She’s Just A ‘Couple More Club Hits’ Away From Finishing Her Album

For the last few months, Cardi B has been working studiously on completing her new album and now says it’s almost finished. The only thing it needs, she says, is a “couple more club hits.” The “Press” rapper discussed the album’s progress with popular Instagram gossip outlet Baller Alert while on tour, taking a moment on the tour bus to answer a few questions from comedian Adam Glyn. You can check out the video below.

The interview gets right down to brass tacks, with Glyn asking about Cardi’s sophomore album right off the bat. “I have my cool, calm, and collected songs,” she replies. “It’s just missing a couple more club hits but we’re getting there.” Glyn follows up with the age-old “when is it coming out” question, prompting Cardi to admit she hates to put a date on it, saying, “When I feel like I have it, that’s when.”

The interview also covers Cardi’s favorite baby moments with her daughter Kulture (when she hears “Clout“) and Cardi’s advice for single women on how to

“snag a baller,” which results in some lively gestures from Cardi demonstrating her “longitude.”

Press play on the video above for more Cardi B wisdom.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.