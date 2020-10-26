Getty Image
Cardi B Had To Be Restrained While Offset Was Detained Over Gun Accusations

When Offset was detained after being accused of waving guns as he drove through Beverly Hill on Saturday, his wife Cardi B was justifiably terrified for him, as seen in a newly surfaced video of the incident shared by The Daily Mail. Cardi can be seen yelling at the police holding Offset, questioning why they pulled over and detained him. She was apparently so frustrated that she had to be physically restrained by her companions as she tried to defend Offset.

“Why is there a gun?” she challenged. “Why are you pointing a gun at him? No! This is crazy! My husband is not armed. My husband is not armed.” Police told Offset that they’d received reports of someone pointing a gun at a passerby from the car, pulling him over and detaining him as he streamed the incident on Instagram Live. Offset was released without charges, while Cardi B’s cousin Marcelo Almánzar was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm in public. He was released on $35,000 bail.

Cardi B and Offset recently reconciled after Cardi filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

