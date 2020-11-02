Cardi B And Offset Have Reportedly Called Off Their Divorce

In September, it was reported that Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset. In recent weeks, though, Cardi and Offset have been seen spending a lot of time together and generally not acting like their marriage was coming to an end. It has certainly seemed like they decided to not split up, and now that has apparently been made official: TMZ reports Cardi has filed documents in Georgia to officially dismiss the divorce.

Not long after news about the divorce broke, Cardi revealed why she put that process in motion, saying, “I just got tired of f*cking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave […] Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart.I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build-up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”

More recently, though, she talked about their “dysfunctional” relationship, saying, “We’re some really typical two young motherf*ckers [who] got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f*ckin’ dysfunctional-ass relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public.”

