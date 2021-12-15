Cardi B and her husband Offset have certainly had their ups and downs, but things have been smooth sailing for quite some time now. Back in September, Cardi gave birth to their second child, a baby boy, and a month later, Offset celebrated his wife’s 29th birthday by purchasing a home for her in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic. Now, Cardi is returning some love for her husband’s 30th birthday today.

“Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy,” Cardi wrote on Instagram. “I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short. I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids.”

She continued, “You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party.”

Cardi shared the message with a carousel of images of her and Offset together as well as pictures and videos of him with their daughter Kulture and their newborn baby boy.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.