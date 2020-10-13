A Timeline Of Cardi B And Offset’s Tumultuous Relationship

By the time you read this, Cardi B and Offset might just be back together again. That’s just how topsy-turvy the rap royalty’s relationship has been, with more twists and turns than the season-long plot of Lovecraft Country. When I started this post, they were in the process of a divorce after two-and-a-half years of marriage — give or take that month in 2018 when it looked like they were quits the first time. By the time I finish it, Cardi and ‘Set might be well on the way to giving Kulture a little sibling, judging from the videos of Cardi’s 28th birthday celebration they’ve been posting to social media. If you’re a little confused about how we got here, read on. Below is a timeline of all the public ups and downs of Cardi B and Offset’s relationship so far. Think of it as a recap before the next wild episode because knowing these two, anything can happen.

February 2017: The Dating Rumors Begin The first inkling that the two rappers might be an item preceded the release of Cardi’s career-making hit “Bodak Yellow” by several months. Cardi and Offset were first seen at the 2017 Super Bowl, sparking “power couple” speculation among those in the know and setting the stage for the serial soap opera drama that would follow them for the next three years. Summer 2017: Rumors Of Engagement Just six months after the Super Bowl — which the duo later confirmed was the venue for their first date — Cardi appeared to confirm a report that Offset had proposed privately. However, just days later, Cardi contradicted that report on the MTV VMAs red carpet, challenging interviewer Charlamagne The God, “Do you see a ring on my ring finger?” Of course, it wouldn’t be long before we all did — and before that ring would pull more disappearing acts than both stars The Prestige combined.

June 2018: Secret Marriage Confirmed Just months later, TMZ surfaced the couple’s marriage certificate, confirming that they’d actually been married since September 2017. Cardi confirmed this in a social media post after the initial report. “Our relationship was so new,” Cardi explained. “…Breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love, we didn’t want to lose each other. One morning in September, we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did. Just the two of us and my cousin. I said, ‘I do,’ with no dress, no makeup, and no ring!” July 2018: Kulture Is Born One month after revealing that they’d been married all along, Cardi and Offset welcomed their baby girl Kulture into the world. It’d be another few months before they shared photos of her with their fans and another two years before Kulture got her own Instagra, but their daughter has been a fixture of their posts and the focus of their relationship. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒦𝓊𝓁𝓉𝓊𝓇𝑒 𝒦𝒾𝒶𝓇𝒾 𝒞𝑒𝓅𝒽𝓊𝓈 (@_kulture_kiari_) on Jul 7, 2020 at 12:46pm PDT