Though she sometimes complains about the pains of craving a $88K bag, Cardi B is mostly a very down-to-earth celebrity. She loves to share real stories and experiences with her fans, and often launches into the personal details of being both a public figure and a mother.

Tonight, she was in motherhood mode, lamenting the fact that a recently popular cartoon, Peppa Pig was influencing her daughter Kulture in an unexpected and unwelcome way. “My baby been watching peppa pig and now Everytime she sees a wetpuddle she wants to stomp on top of it,” Cardi wrote on Twitter. “That sh*t gets me so tight ! F*Ckin up her uggs……Deum you peppa pig …COUNT YOUR F*CKIN DAYS!”

While I’ve personally not watched Peppa Pig this kind of purposeful puddle jumping does seem like it would set an example for kids that would be very annoying for their caretakers. Here’s this adorable cartoon pig making puddle jumping look like the most fun thing ever? And for a celebrity child like Kulture, who might actually own expensive shoes, the damage is even more dire.

Listen, Peppa, it might be time to issue an apology to Cardi before this escalates any further.