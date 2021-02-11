Along with being known as a boundary-pushing rapper, Playboi Carti has a reputation for delaying the release of his music. So when Cardi B surprisingly revealed that she has a Playboi collaboration up her sleeve, it’s only fitting that the song has been put on hold.

It all started when a fan brought up one of Cardi’s tweets from 2017 which claimed that she has never directly asked an artist to feature on her music. In a series of since-deleted tweets, which were preserved in screenshots by Uproxx, Cardi clapped back while also teasing that she has a song with Playboi.

However, fans may have to wait to hear the official track because Playboi apparently turned his verse in too late. “I don’t know why this circulating & trending again but imma make it very clear. The only people I wanted was 21 savage & playboy carti,” she wrote. “I actually still have Carti verse safe but he turn his verse in late. This was a trap record so I only wanted trap artist.”

The rapper then added that she oftentimes gets Offset to do her feature booking for her: “I always said this… I always been shy to ask for features that’s why Offset always did it for me. He asked 21 & playboy and the features on my album.”

Read about Cardi B’s collaboration with Playboi Carti above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.