In just a little over a month, Cardi B will celebrate the two-year anniversary of her Grammy-winning debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. But that day isn’t the one her fans have been looking forward to. Rather, it’s been the day the Bronx rapper’s sophomore album drops. Last month, she gave her followers a reassuring update, revealing that the album was near completion.

“I have my cool, calm, and collected songs,” she said in the interview with Baller Alert. “It’s just missing a ‘couple of club hits’ but we’re getting there.” She was also asked when the album would arrive, to which she replied, “When I feel like I have it, that’s when.” After previewing one of her songs at an Atlanta club this past weekend, Cardi may have found those missing club hits.

Cardi B played a preview of her new song at a club yesterday. She said her new single will be out soon!

pic.twitter.com/ZiNV18q46Q — Cardi B Charts (@CardiBCharts) February 29, 2020

Cardi previewed the track — rumored to be titled “Respect” — at Atlanta’s Gold Room on Saturday night. She had previously played a snippet of the song for her Instagram followers, but this time around the song was debuted in its entirety.

You can listen to a preview of the track in the video above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group