Cardi B is often the subject of media attention, and she found herself on the negative end of it recently when Access Hollywood took interview clips out of context so it would appear that Cardi was not a good mother. Understandably, this upset Cardi, and she responded to the publication, “Don’t use my kid for f*cking clickbait. Access Hollywood, suck my whole d*ck. Suck a d*ck. I hope your f*cking mom catch AIDS, b*tch.”

She then vowed to delete her social media accounts. She hasn’t done that yet, though, and now, she has used social media to reveal that she does not intend to apologize for what she said, because she doesn’t believe an apology would be productive.

In a recent Instagram Live video, Cardi said that people draw attention to negative stories about her because they dislike her, saying, “I’m not going to motherf*ckin’ apologize for sh*t, because if I said it when I was upset, I said what the f*ck I say. Everybody say sh*t when they upset. […] People say all crazy types sh*t, so when I say crazy sh*t, people just want to highlight it because they hate me. They ask every single blogger, every person, ‘Oh my God, can you please talk about how Cardi said this, this, and that?’ […] If you think that it’s wrong, it is what it is, but I ain’t gonna f*ckin’ apologize for you.”

She went on to give the reason why she won’t apologize, saying that it’s because an apology wouldn’t change how people feel about her: “Every single time that I say something out of character and I apologize for something, you wanna know what people do? They keep on throwing it in my f*cking face, and they keep saying, ‘Oh, even though she apologized, I still don’t like her.’ So why the f*ck am I going to motherf*cking apologize for? F*ck you! Do what I say f*cking affect you? No, so suck my d*ck.”

Meanwhile, Cardi, Chance The Rapper, and T.I.’s new hip-hop competition show, Rhythm + Flow, premiered on Netflix yesterday.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.