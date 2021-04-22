Cardi B getting criticism from high-profile Republicans is a regular occurrence, and Cardi tends to laugh these sorts of things off. This morning, Republican Representative Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin complained about Cardi on the House floor, and it turns out Cardi is actually pretty upset about it.

Today, Cardi responded to a journalist soliciting emails from people who have contacted congressmen about Cardi, tweeting, “Smh! THERES PEOPLE DYING !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” She then addressed the Grothman video directly, writing, “This gets me so mad ya don’t even know! I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about.”

A fan then chimed in, “its honestly just so weird!! they want a ‘America to be Great Again’ but look what they’re talking about a fcking grammy performance that happened a month ago!! But not bringing the attention where its supposed to be brought TO THESE RECENT POLICE BRUTALITY INCIDENTS!!!” Cardi added, “Mind you N****s can’t give a word about Jacob Blake or give him proper Justice but this part of the reason why !!!!! They giving seats to F*CKIN IDIOTS!!This is why people gotta vote ,elect better people cause you got these dum asses representing states .”

Meanwhile, it appears Cardi may become the latest artist to launch her own beauty brand.

