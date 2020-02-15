Cardi B Crowned Rico Nasty As ‘Up Next’ To Become Rap’s Next Big Female Star

Just a couple weeks ago, Rico Nasty found herself in the midst of an uprising of sorts as her fans expressed their frustrations with Nasty being left off Birds Of Prey: The Album while having her style and aesthetic seemingly emulated in a music video for a song on the album.

Nasty was quick to dispell the storm, calling fans “petty” for their reaction. While some still felt like she was being overlooked in the realm of rap, we now know a fellow rap star who for sure isn’t overlooking Rico Nasty.

Reminiscing on the video of Cardi B recording her smash hit “Bodak Yellow” on Twitter, Nasty responded to the video questioning if Cardi B “knew right here how big that song would be.” Cardi B later responded, confirming that she knew the song would grow to be a hit. In that same response, the Brooklyn star asked Nasty a similar question of her own saying, “I wonder if you know your up next ?!”

This so fire it didnt even have adlibs yet omg … i wonder if she knew right here how big that song would be 😂 https://t.co/GQEzFQL6Q5 — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) February 14, 2020

Yeup … I felt in my heart ! ……I wonder if you know your up next ?! https://t.co/R5V4Hw3BAi — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 14, 2020

Delighted by her response, Nasty responded to Cardi’s crowning moment with a trio of high-spirited emojis. Nasty is set to have quite the year as she continues work on her upcoming debut album, Nightmare Vacation, which has already been preceded by two singles: “Hard” and “IDGAF.”

