A new Vogue cover story about Selena Gomez features a disheartening quote from Gomez, in which she suggests that she’s thinking about retiring from music due to a lack of respect. Gomez said, “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. […] I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Given that Gomez has been one of the most successful pop stars of the past decade, there are plenty of people who’d rather she stay in the music game. One of those folks is Cardi B, with whom Gomez collaborated on DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki.” Instead of retiring, Cardi thinks that Gomez should try entering “a bad b*tch era.”

Last night, Cardi tweeted, “I don’t think Selena should retire .She makes good music & her fans love her .I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as .I would love to give her some ideas.” She continued, “I like Selena tho .I defend her cause she is such a sweetheart in person.Us celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just to sweet to go thru that.If she wants to leave ,leave cause you want too not cause of these f*ckers.” Cardi then concluded, “A bad b*tch era is needed tho ‘A b*tch I’m nice sweet girl but I’m a rich bad b*tch too.'”

