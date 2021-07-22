Cardi B oftentimes raps about enjoying the finer things in life and judging by her massive collection of designer handbags, she’s not lying. It’s no secret that Cardi is a sucker for Hermès Birkin bags, which can range anywhere between $5,000 and $220,000. In fact, Cardi loves them so much that she owns over 20.

Cardi gives her Birkin bags a shout out in her “Up” song and she can oftentimes be seen clutching one from her collection when out and about. Even Cardi’s three-year-old daughter Kulture owns her own Birkin bag. The rapper has shared a few of her favorite handbags in the past, but this week, Cardi showed off a large portion of her Birkin collection on social media.

Continuing to flaunt her baby bump in an Instagram photo set, Cardi posed alongside a tan leather Birkin bag while sporting a burgundy body-con Mugler dress. The next photo sees Cardi picking out the perfect Birkin bag to go along with her outfit, and she has a lot of colors to choose from. The picture depicts 26 Birkin bags lined up in her living room, spanning from a crisp white to a green camo design.

See a sneak peak of Cardi’s impressive Birkin collection above.

