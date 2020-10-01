As each day passes, it looks more and more like Cardi B chooses to battle the accusations against her in her New York strip club fight case. Page Six reports that during a virtual hearing on Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Nicolosi offered one last chance for Cardi to plead guilty to a misdemeanor: “The People are offering for the last time an offer of a misdemeanor,” he said. We are not going to go lower than a misdemeanor. We are again offering this misdemeanor but we cannot guarantee that that offer will be held open or offered again in the future.”

The Bronx rapper was indicted for 14 charges, including two felonies, after an August 2018 incident in which her entourage reportedly threw bottles and chairs at a bartender at Angels NYC. Cardi was accused of ordering the attack, which resulted in injuries to the bartender and charges of assault, conspiracy, criminal solicitation, harassment, reckless endangerment, and felony attempted assault for Cardi. She turned down the initial plea deal in June 2019 which would see her hit with misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment.

Cardi was unfazed then, pleading “not guilty” to the charges and scoffing at the idea that she could lose. “F *c k you mean?” she was noted as asking during a BET Awards show in LA. “I ain’t going to jail, I got a daughter!”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.