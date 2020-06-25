On Thursday morning, a hashtag attempting to cancel Cardi B was trending. The #cardibisoverparty hashtag was flooded with posts by Nicki Minaj fans, who have had longstanding beef with the rapper. The posts claimed Cardi runs a private Instagram account solely dedicated to dissing other female musicians, like Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande. Cardi was quick to dispel the rumors and took time to express gratitude to fans who have always had her back.

Upon seeing the trending hashtag, Cardi jumped to her own defense in a recorded statement posted to Twitter. Cardi denies that she has a fake Instagram account, saying she has no issues with other female musicians. “I don’t know, these people must think that I’m a 15-year-old girl,” she said.

Girl lies that these weird people trying to do . https://t.co/6slh0KjN9h pic.twitter.com/VWuzGy4gcc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2020

Cardi then turned her attention to her fan base, thanking them for all the support she has received: “I’m seeing so much love from, not only my fans, but just random people that are not fan account pages, are just having my back and realizing how f*cked people could do certain sh*t. It’s crazy how that sh*t backfired on the devil. I’m so thankful, I’m so grateful for you guys. Thank you for making those other hashtags trend. When I wake up, I’m going to ask some of my main Cardi fan pages on twitter which fan pages, other fan pages, I should follow on Twitter. Because I see a lot of you guys want me to follow you guys but I’mma see if you are trustworthy. So I’m going to ask my other fan pages, ‘Are y’all trustworthy?'”

Listen to Cardi’s full responses above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.