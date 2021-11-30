cardi-b-getty-full.jpg
Getty Image
Music

Cardi B Reacts To Being The Only Female Rapper With Two Diamond-Certified Songs

TwitterContributing Writer

Earlier this year, Cardi B became the first-ever female rapper to have a song achieve Diamond certification thanks to her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.” A few months later, Nicki Minaj followed suit for her 2010 track “Super Bass,” but it didn’t take long for Cardi to go one step further: She’s now the first female rapper with not one but two Diamond-certified singles.

Cardi’s 2018 Maroon 5 collaboration “Girls Like You” officially hit 10 million sales this week, meaning it’s now RIAA-certified Diamond. To celebrate, the rapper showed her appreciation on Twitter while also firing off some well-deserved flexes. “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” she wrote after seeing the news.

Cardi also thanked Maroon 5 for inviting her to deliver a verse on the song. “Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it.I’m forever grateful”

After a fan instructed her to update her Twitter bio to reflect the new certifications, Cardi said she was on it. But rather than simply writing her achievement in her bio, the rapper then changed her Twitter header to be a photo of Penn Badgley from You with two diamond emojis over his eyes.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×