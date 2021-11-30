Earlier this year, Cardi B became the first-ever female rapper to have a song achieve Diamond certification thanks to her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.” A few months later, Nicki Minaj followed suit for her 2010 track “Super Bass,” but it didn’t take long for Cardi to go one step further: She’s now the first female rapper with not one but two Diamond-certified singles.

Cardi’s 2018 Maroon 5 collaboration “Girls Like You” officially hit 10 million sales this week, meaning it’s now RIAA-certified Diamond. To celebrate, the rapper showed her appreciation on Twitter while also firing off some well-deserved flexes. “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” she wrote after seeing the news.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend 💎💋 https://t.co/vjwVKsMCZA — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 30, 2021

Cardi also thanked Maroon 5 for inviting her to deliver a verse on the song. “Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it.I’m forever grateful”

Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it.I’m forever grateful 🥲 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 30, 2021

After a fan instructed her to update her Twitter bio to reflect the new certifications, Cardi said she was on it. But rather than simply writing her achievement in her bio, the rapper then changed her Twitter header to be a photo of Penn Badgley from You with two diamond emojis over his eyes.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.