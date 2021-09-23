The last few songs we’ve heard from Cardi B have been showstopping collaborations, like when she teamed up with Lizzo to dispel haters on “Rumors,” or when she fired off some sultry lyrics on Normani’s “Wild Side.” Cardi’s last solo song, “Up,” was released back in February as the second single off her upcoming album, and while it’s been a few months since its release, the track is still being played everywhere — including college football games.

During halftime at one of their recent football games, Florida State University’s marching band — the Marching Chiefs — went all-out with a rendition of “Up.” They spread out across the entire field and got into an intricate formation to perform the track. Halfway through the song, the band dropped their instruments and delivered the viral “Up” dance, which blew up on TikTok after the song’s release.

Cardi saw a video of the marching band’s performance and instantly gave it her approval. “Go Florida states!!!!!! ITS UP!” she wrote alongside a gif of dancing Minions.

Watch a clip of the Florida State University band giving “Up” their all above.

