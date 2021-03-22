Getty Image
Cardi B’s ‘Up’ Is Now Her Fifth No. 1 Song On The Hot 100 Chart And She’s Beyond Excited

“Drivers License” has spent a lot of time at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year, but its run is over now. Last week, Drake ended Olivia Rodrigo’s eight-week run on top with three songs in the top three spots, and yet again, there’s a new song at No. 1 this week. This time, on the Hot 100 chart dated March 27, Cardi B’s “Up” is up from its previous peak at No. 2 and has now taken the No. 1 spot for the first time.

“Up” is now Cardi’s fifth No. 1 hit, which extends her record for the most No. 1 songs by a female rapper. This also makes her the first female rapper with two No. 1 songs with no features on them (the first was “Bodak Yellow”). In the period between the week when “Bodak Yellow” went No. 1 in 2017 to now, Cardi is tied for the most No. 1 songs during that stretch, alongside Drake and Ariana Grande.

Another bit of trivia: “Up” is the second-shortest No. 1 song of all time in terms of song title length, with just two characters. The only No. 1 song shorter than it in name is Britney Spears’ “3.”

Cardi offered a quick reaction to the news, writing on Instagram, “I want God to come see me in my dreams when I take my nap today so I can kiss his feet and tell him how much I love him !!! Yoooooo sh*t is amazing yoooooo .I got no words .Actually I got a lot of words but I can’t type it all NUMBER 1!!!!!”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

