2017 was a big year for Cardi B. She released her hit single, “Bodak Yellow,” which later went on to be the first solo female rap song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 19 years — the first was Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing).” But before then, she had dropped her second mixtape, Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 2.

On the mixtape was the standout cut, “Lick,” which featured her then-boyfriend, later-husband Offset. Yesterday (December 26), Cardi responded to a fan who had shared the video on Twitter, remembering how Cardi “ate this so bad.”

Cardi remembered having butterflies for the man who would later become her husband.

“I couldn’t even breath doing this video …I was crushing hard on Set,” Cardi said.

I couldn’t even breath doing this video …I was crushing hard on Set https://t.co/uLEaklHz1I — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 27, 2022

The two got married later that year, and have been more or less going strong since. Though, Offset admitted in an interview with E! News that took place shortly before Cardi’s 30th birthday this year that it’s getting more challenging for him to buy gifts for his wife.

“These are the hard times,” he joked. “First off, she has everything. Second off, she doesn’t want anything. Third off, I’m gonna get her something because she deserves it. It’s getting harder and harder.”

