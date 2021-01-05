Cardi B drew some attention over the holiday break after she shared a video which suggested that she doesn’t like Kulture listening to her latest hit, “WAP.” In the clip, Cardi is listening to the song but frantically pauses it when she notices that Kulture is walking into the room. For some reason, that led to backlash among some, which Cardi has now addressed.

One Twitter user wrote to Cardi, “So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can ? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING.”

Cardi fired back, “Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.” She continued in another tweet, “There’s moms who are strippers.Pop p*ssy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate.Its pretty much common sense.”

Cardi also addressed her salty language recently when she vowed to stop talking “about suckin and f*ckin” on Twitter after she was apparently “shadow banned” on the platform.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.