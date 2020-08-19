“WAP” continues to dominate the world, so Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are still trying to capitalize on their monster hit. Cardi did so in an absolutely perfect way yesterday, when she announced a new set of “WAP” merch.

The line features most of the usual merch suspects, like shirts and other articles of clothing, but a couple of items stand out. Given how focused on — ahem — wetness the song is, Cardi has included a couple of items to keep people dry for when situations get a bit moist: Raincoats and umbrellas. Available are black, pink, and white raincoats, as well as black and pink umbrellas, all with the song’s title emblazoned on them in big letters.

Earlier this week, the song officially (and unsurprisingly) made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, about which Cardi and Megan were understandably thrilled. Cardi didn’t love, however, when she saw that the song was used to promote a Republican boat party, so she fired back. Speaking of politics, Cardi also recently sat down to interview former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Check out the “WAP” merch here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.