Carly Rae Jepsen is having herself a pretty great week, and unleashing one of the funniest music stories ever is a pretty excellent way to cap it off. The Canadian pop star dropped a pair of bops this week — “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me” — the first new music since last year’s single “Party For One.”

New music almost always means new press, and Jepsen appeared on Beats 1 Radio to talk with Zane Lowe about new music and one of the best private plane stories ever. It’s a lovely interview, and Jepsen is hilarious and charming the whole way through. But one story she let slip near the 4:00 mark of the show involves a private plane ride with Michael Bolton and Seal.