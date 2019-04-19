Getty Image

Slowly but surely, Carly Rae Jepsen has been giving signs that a new album, the follow-up to her 2015 record Emotion, is on the way. Back in November, she shared a single, “Party For One.” Then she shared two more songs, “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me.” Finally, earlier this month, she announced that her new album, Dedication, is coming out on May 17 via School Boy/Interscope, and she announced some tour dates in support of it. Now she has shared two more pieces of the puzzle: A new song called “Julien,” and the Dedication tracklist.

The electro-dance track has kinetic verses that bloom into a subtle, disco-inspired chorus, and Jepsen sings about somebody she wishes she was with: “I’ve been all alone, on my own / Every single night, I pray / When you coming home? Coming home? / ‘Cause I’ve been livin’ for that day.” Jepsen wrote of the song on Twitter, “‘Julien’ is the song that taught me the heart and direction of this album. Couldn’t keep him for myself any longer.”

As for the tracklist, “Julien” kicks off the 15-song set, and “Party For One” comes in at the end. Also worth noting is that the only featured appearance on the album comes from Electric Guest on “Feels Right.”

Listen to “Julien” above, and check out the Dedicated tracklist below.

1. “Julien”

2. “No Drug Like Me”

3. “Now That I Found You”

4. “Want You In My Room”

5. “Everything He Needs”

6. “Happy Not Knowing”

7. “I’ll Be Your Girl”

8. “Too Much”

9. “The Sound”

10. “Automatically In Love”

11. “Feels Right (feat. Electric Guest)”

12. “Right Words Wrong Time”

13. “Real Love”

14. “For Sure”

15. “Party For One”

Dedication is out 5/17 via School Boy/Interscope. Pre-order it here.