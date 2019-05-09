Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Too Much’ Is An Exhilarating Celebration Of Excess

Carly Rae Jepsen‘s new album Dedicated is out next week. Ahead of the release, the Canadian singer-songwriter has shared another new single off the album.
This is Carly Rae Jepsen, so of course “Too Much” is an exuberant pop anthem. But “Too Much” starts off a little slower. Over a minimalist synth beat, Jepsen wonders whether her penchant for drama and affection make her “bad for you.” But as the song ramps up into its exalting, maximalist chorus, it seems like Jepsen has reached a conclusion. She asks, “Is this too much?,” and maybe it is, but Carly Rae Jepsen is at her best when she’s feeling everything all at once.
Jepsen’s album Dedicated is out May 17 via Schoolboy/Interscope. Pre-order it here, and check out her upcoming tour dates below.
06/27 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
06/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
06/29 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
07/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
07/03 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
07/06 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
07/07 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
07/09 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
07/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
07/12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
07/13 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
07/14 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
07/16 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
07/17 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
07/18 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
07/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
07/21 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
07/23 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
07/24 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
07/26 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater
07/27 — Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
07/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
07/30 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
08/01 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
08/02 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
08/03 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08/04 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
08/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/08 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
08/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
08/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern