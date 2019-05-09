Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Too Much’ Is An Exhilarating Celebration Of Excess

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Carly Rae Jepsen‘s new album Dedicated is out next week. Ahead of the release, the Canadian singer-songwriter has shared another new single off the album.

This is Carly Rae Jepsen, so of course “Too Much” is an exuberant pop anthem. But “Too Much” starts off a little slower. Over a minimalist synth beat, Jepsen wonders whether her penchant for drama and affection make her “bad for you.” But as the song ramps up into its exalting, maximalist chorus, it seems like Jepsen has reached a conclusion. She asks, “Is this too much?,” and maybe it is, but Carly Rae Jepsen is at her best when she’s feeling everything all at once.

Jepsen’s album Dedicated is out May 17 via Schoolboy/Interscope. Pre-order it here, and check out her upcoming tour dates below.

06/27 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

06/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

06/29 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

07/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

07/03 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

07/06 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

07/07 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/09 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

07/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

07/12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

07/13 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

07/14 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

07/16 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

07/17 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

07/18 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

07/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

07/21 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

07/23 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

07/24 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

07/26 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater

07/27 — Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

07/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

07/30 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

08/01 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

08/02 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

08/03 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

08/04 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

08/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/08 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

08/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

08/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern