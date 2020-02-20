Cash Money Records Announces Their New Docuseries With Spotify, ‘New Cash Order’

Cash Money Records has been responsible for signing some of rap’s most successful artists over the past two decades. While the label’s shine hasn’t been as bright over the last few years, their influence remains unblemished. Standing at the helm of it all, brothers Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams are responsible for bringing talents like Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj to the forefront of rap. Now the brothers will account for the past, present, and future of the label in an upcoming docuseries.

Later this month, Cash Money Records will premiere New Cash Order, which will follow the rise of the Williams brothers from their time as New Orleans project owners to lording over one of the biggest record labels in history. The series will also cover their historical deal with Universal Music Group, the signing and success of high profile acts like Drake, Wayne, Minaj, and Juvenile, and finally, their current standing with acts like Blueface and Jacquees.

New Cash Order was originally rumored to be released through a partnership with Apple, but Spotify managed to take it over, scheduling it to be drop on their platform.

New Cash Order will debut 02/21 via Spotify, and you can watch the trailer above.