Cat Power And Lana Del Rey’s Vocals Become One On The Lush ‘Woman’

Last month, Cat Power (aka Chan Marshall) announced that her 2012 album Sun would finally be getting a follow-up, that Wanderer would be released on October 5 via Domino. She didn’t share any audio at the time, although the tracklist did reveal that the record would feature an appearance from Lana Del Rey. Now we have our first song from the album, and sure enough, it’s the Del Rey-featuring “Woman.”

The song is accompanied by a video, directed by Greg Hunt, which shows Marshall and her band performing the song at dusk and in a variety of saturated monotone rooms. Del Rey contributes background vocals to the song, which is a relaxing and bluesy midtempo indie rocker with a lush hook that features the vocalists’ voices melding together as they repeat the song’s title.

Marshall wrote of the song on Instagram, “Thank you to Lana Del Rey for lending your voice to a song so important to me. ‘Woman’ was the final song I recorded for my upcoming record, Wanderer, and the first full song I wanted to share with you.”

The two have a bit of a history together: Cat Power previously joined Lana Del Rey on her European tour earlier this year, and Del Rey wrote on Instagram at the time, “Where do I begin to explain how much I love this woman? She’s been an inspiration to me for years and I’m lucky enough to call her a friend. She’s the first person I wanted to sound like (other than you, Court) and the true definition of cool.” When gushing about Martha Wainwright in a Complex interview from 2015, Del Rey also said, “I love the way she uses her voice in a way that kind of explains things. The words aren’t the only things that tell a story, it’s her inflections too. That’s why I really like Cat Power.”

Watch the video for “Woman” above.

Wanderer is out 10/5 via Domino. Pre-order it here.