In 2012, Cat Power (real name Chan Marshall) released Sun, which was her first album of all original material since The Greatest, in 2006. Marshall tends to take her time between releases these days, but after another six years, she’s finally back: Her next album, Wanderer, is set for release on October 5 via Domino.

The announcement wasn’t accompanied by a new single, although Marshall did share a minute-long video teaser to the album, which shows her walking on sand dunes as a gentle song, which seems to consist only of Marshall’s lead and backing atmospheric vocals, plays over the footage. Like Sun before it, Wanderer is self-produced, and it also features a guest appearance from Lana Del Rey on the track “Woman.”

Marshall says the album is about her “journey so far”:

“The course my life has taken in this journey — going from town to town, with my guitar, telling my tale; with reverence to the people who did this generations before me. Folk singers, blues singers, and everything in between. They were all wanderers, and I am lucky to be among them.”

Check out the Wanderer album art and tracklist below, as well as Cat Power’s upcoming tour dates.

Domino

1. “Wanderer”

2. “In Your Face”

3. “You Get”

4. “Woman” (feat. Lana Del Rey)

5. “Horizon”

6. “Stay”

7. “Black”

8. “Robbin Hood”

9. “Nothing Really Matters”

10. “Me Voy”

11. “Wanderer / Exit”