Over the past few months, there have been a variety of country/pop crossover songs that have exposed country singers to new audiences. Recent examples include Maren Morris’s collaboration with Zedd and Grey, “The Middle,” as well as Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha’s “Meant to Be.” Kelsea Ballerini also has a similar kind of track on her hands, as she joined up with The Chainsmokers for “This Feeling,” which was released in September. Now the song has gotten the video treatment, and in the dramatic clip, Ballerini finds herself competing in a dirtbike race against The Chainsmokers and some other male competitors.

In a previous statement about the song, Ballerini praised The Chainsmokers, saying, “I’m such a fan of these guys as people, artists, and songwriters. I’ve covered a few of their songs on different tours and as far as collaborators, they’ve always been at the top of my list! I’m really excited for people to hear our worlds blend in ‘This Feeling.'”

The duo added in the same statement, “She’s incredibly genuine and talented. We were drawn to her for those reasons and many more.”

Ballerini also previously discussed the ongoing evolution of country music, in which artists are able to expand beyond the genre’s traditional traits, saying, “Country music’s not just like a traditional sound anymore; there’s, like, so many different branches of it. I think having these kind of collaborations, people that have that stigma in their head of, like, ‘Oh, it’s all about the truck,’ you know, they’re like, ‘Oh, wait, I like this song. That’s a country singer? Wait, let me check out more,’ and it kind of opens the doors more, which is kind of sick.”

Watch the video for “This Feeling” above.