Over the course of her career, Ariana Grande has collaborated with some big-time artists, including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Mac Miller, Big Sean, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Future, John Legend, and plenty of others. That said, there’s a musical legend who doesn’t seem too keen on singing with her, and that’s Chaka Khan.

In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Khan asked about possibly working with Grande, and she responded, “F*ck her.” She clarified her answer, continuing, “She’s alright. She’s good on her own. She don’t need… plus, I don’t wanna sing with another woman. I ain’t got nothing to say with a woman. You say it by yourself. We ain’t gonna talk about no man. We not gon’ do none of that stuff. It’s not happening.”

The thing is, however, that the two have actually already collaborated, as they teamed up last year on “Nobody” from the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack. Khan spoke candidly about her feelings on the track during a 2019 Variety interview, saying, “It’s a cute song. It’s a song, you know, about Charlie’s Angels. It’s, you know… it’s not gonna change the world, OK? It’s a good song in a movie.”

Chaka Khan reveals what you can expect in her collab with Ariana Grande on the "Charlie's Angels" soundtrack https://t.co/IA9FyJubkC | Variety's Power of Women luncheon presented by @LifetimeTV pic.twitter.com/W6MC2Q8cCR — Variety (@Variety) October 11, 2019

Elsewhere in the Vlad TV interview, she cited Anderson .Paak as a modern artist she likes, saying, “He’s got a future. So there are a few young people I really would [work with].”

Watch the interview clip above, and listen to “Nobody” below.

