Just weeks after taking over the NBA All-Star Game stage for its halftime performance, Chance The Rapper is preparing to take over another stage next year. On Tuesday it was revealed that Chance is in contract negotiations to join the likes of Anne Hathaway in an upcoming live-action musical adaptation of Sesame Street.

Variety reported on Tuesday that Chance will be in the upcoming live-action take, which is set to arrive in theaters in January of 2021, will follow the Sesame Street characters after they are unknowingly thrown out of their neighborhood. As a result, the characters must work with the history show host, Sally Hawthorne, to help prove to the world that Sesame Street actually exists. Variety reported the upcoming musical will be directed by Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel and music for the adaptation will be provided by Eighth Grade director Bo Burnham.

Chance The Rapper’s upcoming appearance in the Sesame Street film adds to his recent string of work within the TV & film industry. In addition to serving as a judge for the first season of Netflix’s Rhythm And Flow, as well as contributing to the 2019 films The Lion King and Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Chance is also set to serve as the host for the upcoming reboot of MTV’s Punk’d.

