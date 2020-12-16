Chance The Rapper Joins Peter CottonTale To Soundtrack Google’s ‘Year In Search 2020’ With ‘Together’

After a rough year, Google’s usual “Year In Search” retrospective could have been extremely depressing. The imagery and the searches themselves are enough to induce anxious flashbacks in anyone who was even passably aware of the seemingly hundreds of disasters that took place on a global scale in 2020. Fortunately, this year’s video arrives accompanied by a message of hope, courtesy of Chicago producer Peter CottonTale, who soundtracks the video with his new song “Together” featuring Chance the Rapper, the Chicago Children’s Choir, Cynthia Erivo, and Re-Collective Orchestra’s Matt Jones.

It’s the second collaboration between Chance and Peter this year after the duo linked up in April for the gospel-themed “Pray For Real.” Their chemistry, which was previously displayed on tracks like “Forever Always,” remains intact. CottonTale also appeared this year on Vic Mensa’s V Tape, which saw Chance and Vic reunite on a record for the first time since Vic’s 2013 Innanetape.

Meanwhile, Chance recently re-released his Christmas album, Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, with Jeremih and also started collaborating with R&B living legend Dionne Warwick after she shouted him on Twitter. The moment gave Chance an opportunity to close out his 2020 on a high note after being sued by his former manager Pat Corcoran. Chance also has one last year-ending moment planned: A virtual concert which will celebrate the reissue of Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama.

Listen to “Together” above.