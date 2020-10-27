Halloween is just four days away and in preparation, Chance The Rapper took to Twitter to share a thread of things that spooked him as a child. He began by naming Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video, went onto include Bette Middler from the 1993 film, Hocus Pocus, as well as the 1990 movie version of Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

Thriller — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 27, 2020

Bette Middler pic.twitter.com/E7jkBJDr0j — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 27, 2020

The Witches (1990) pic.twitter.com/0Mh5Lawowf — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 27, 2020

While he didn’t provide explanations for most of his choices, there was one exception. He namedropped the TV miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream, which aired in 1992. He then elaborated, citing the scene where young Michael Jackson “gets burned and falls.” He explained, “I know that doesn’t sound like fear but I would actually walk out the room every time that scene played and have nightmares about falling down stairs on fire.” Other things that spooked Chance include possums, drinking something with something broken in it, quicksand, and “Every single character good or bad besides James in the movie James and the Giant Peach.”

On the music side of things, Chance recently joined Justin Bieber to perform “Holy” on SNL. Prior to that, he and Smino connected with MadeInTYO for their track “BET Uncut.”

You can dive into the thread in the tweets above.