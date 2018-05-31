Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It might not be totally accurate to call Charli XCX a pop chameleon. While she has shown an incredible ability to morph her sound from boisterous bubblegum (“Boom Clap”) to cutting-edge experiments (Pop 2), to call her a chameleon would be to incorrectly accuse her of disappearing into her surroundings. No, she boldly stands out no matter what she’s doing, even if it’s opening up one of the biggest tours of the year in the form of Taylor Swift’s Reputation outing.

Charli’s latest song once again shows her range and star potential. “5 In The Morning” finds Charli infusing trap delivery into her sound, proving the singer to be exceptional at just about anything she tries. Nat Dunn (Marshmello & Anne-Marie “Friends”) and Cleo Tighe (Jess Glynne) assisted Charli on the songwriting front, while production came from Invisible Men (ZAYN, Iggy Azalea).

According to a press release, this is only the beginning of several Charli releases that are expected to roll out throughout the summer. Coming hot on the heels of her latest album, Pop 2, Charli is clearly in the creative zone, which makes the upcoming months particularly exciting for her fans.

Listen to Charli XCX’s latest excellent release, “5 In The Morning,” above.