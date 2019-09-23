Charlie Puth Says He Would Produce A New Tekashi 69 Record For Free

In light of all of Tekashi 69’s current legal trouble, he has earned himself a good amount of critics. There are still some people in the music world who are on his side, though. One of those people is apparently Charlie Puth. In fact, if Tekashi 69 ever finds himself in a position where he’s able and willing to make music again, Puth says he would happily work with Tekashi for no charge.

Today, Puth wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “If 6ix9ine gets out and is able to make another record i’ll produce it for free.”

While Puth is best known for his work in pop, working on a project with a rapper wouldn’t be entirely unprecedented for him. Over the course of his career, he has collaborated with and/or produced for Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, G-Eazy, Juicy J, Flo Rida, and Skizzy Mars. Additionally, the minimal and bass-heavy production style of Puth’s recent singles — “I Warned Myself” and “Mother” (both of which he co-produced) — could perhaps translate well to hip-hop.

As for Tekashi 69, he likely has more pressing things to think about at the moment than making new music. He recently testified in the federal case against his former Nine Trey Blood associates Harv and Nuke Mack, and he may find himself in witness protection.