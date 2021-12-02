After two standout EPs, Toronto’s Charlotte Day Wilson finally released her much-anticipated debut LP, Alpha, this year. The elegant record is a can’t miss collection of tightly-constructed songs about Queer love that easily stands up among this year’s best releases. It features tracks with fellow Canandians Badbadnotgood and Daniel Caesar, as well as Syd on “Take Care Of You.” Day Wilson is as memorable as a singer as she is a producer and her production on “Mountains” was sampled by Drake on his track “Fair Trade” off of Certified Lover Boy.

Today, Day Wilson has shared US tour dates in support of Alpha, as well as a deluxe version of the album. The release features two new tracks in “Even Is The Lie” and a remix version of “Take Care Of You,” this time, featuring guest vocals from King Princess, Amaarae, and Meshell Ndegeocello. It’s a new dimension to the track that pairs Day Wilson with other contemporary like-minded singers.

Listen to the “Take Care Of You” (Remix) above.

Tickets for the Alpha tour go on sale Friday, 12/03 at 10 AM local time. Get them here.

Alpha (Deluxe) is out now via Stone Woman Music. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

1. “Strangers”

2. “I Can Only Whisper” (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD)

3. “If I Could”

4. “Lovesick Utopia”

5. “Mountains”

6. “Danny’s Interlude”

7. “Changes”

8. “Take Care of You” (feat. Syd)

9. “Keep Moving10. Wish it Was Easy”

11. “Adam Complex”

12. “Even is the Lie”

13. “Take Care of You Remix” (Feat. King Princess, Amaarae & Meshell Ndegeocello)

14. “If I Could” (Music Video)

15. “Keep Moving” (Music Video)

16. “Changes” (Music Video)

03/02/2022 — Detroit, MI

03/03/2022 — Chicago, IL

03/05/2022 — Philadelphia, PA

03/06/2022 — Washington D.C

03/08/2022 — New York City, NY

03/10/2022 — Atlanta, GA

03/12/2022 — Dallas, TX

03/13/2022 — Houston, TX

03/16/2022 — Las Vegas. NV

03/17/2022 — Los Angeles, CA

03/20/2022 — Santa Ana, CA

03/21/2022 — Oakland, CA

03/23/2022 — Portland, OR

03/24/2022 — Seattle, WA