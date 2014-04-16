Check Out This 20 Year Old Footage Promoting Nas’ ‘Illmatic’

So yesterday Nas put out a re-release of his classic debut Illmatic. As a result, we’ve been treated to a Tonight Show performance, a Redit AMA, and even a documentary.
If all that weren’t enough to get your nostalgia going, then here’s a promotional video from around Illmatic’s release. The seven minute video has insights on the album from Nas and producers DJ Premier, Large Professor, Q-Tip, and Pete Rock.
I was in 4th grade when this album dropped. It wasn’t until around 02 when I was 17 where I went back and purchased Illmatic and Reasonable Doubt to school myself properly. This is one of my favorite albums of all time and to see the hype surrounding it with such legendary producers reminded of of Magna Carter Holy Grail. Good stuff.
Damn fine album with some crazy talent behind. Like the above comment, I didn’t get into it until well after it came out once my tastes had matured a little and I could go back and dig through the stuff I missed. This is definitely in my Top 10 hip hop albums….