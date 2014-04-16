Check Out This 20 Year Old Footage Promoting Nas’ ‘Illmatic’

Contributing Writer
04.16.14 2 Comments

So yesterday Nas put out a re-release of his classic debut Illmatic. As a result, we’ve been treated to a Tonight Show performance, a Redit AMA, and even a documentary.

If all that weren’t enough to get your nostalgia going, then here’s a promotional video from around Illmatic’s release. The seven minute video has insights on the album from Nas and producers DJ Premier, Large Professor, Q-Tip, and Pete Rock.

via YouTube

