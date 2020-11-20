Chief Keef Reunites With Mike Will Made-It In The Ominous ‘Status’ Video

Despite being an instantly-recognizable star with collaborations with Kanye West to his name, Chicago drill firestarter Chief Keef has remained remarkably low-key over the past several years. At the height of his internet stardom, Keef’s name was all over the place — but maybe that’s why he’s adopted a strict anti-publicity campaign in the time since, only releasing under-the-radar albums marketed directly to his fans with little to no mainstream promotion and foregoing big-name collaborations almost entirely.

However, that soon changes with the impending release of his joint project with superstar producer Mike Will Made-It. The two have been teasing its existence for some time beginning in September with the video for “Bang Bang.” Today, they released the second single from the upcoming album, titled “Status,” accompanied by a twitchy, ominous video full of guns, girls, and Glo Gang shenanigans. Mike’s menacing beat makes a perfect complement for Keef’s violent lyrics sounding as much like a horror movie soundtrack as the drill soundscapes Keef first made his bones over.

The duo has yet to share the release date (or even a title) for the upcoming project but it’ll be Mike’s first since losing a hard drive with 10 years on it and Keef’s first full-length release that isn’t part of one of his mixtape series, The GloFiles or The Leek. Stay tuned.

Watch the “Status” video above.