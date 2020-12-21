A running joke on Twitter has turned into a series of hilarious posts from the funniest rappers on the platform. When a COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theory tweet went viral earlier this month, the dead-serious user accidentally helped spark a deeply unserious meme that found Black Twitter in high spirits about receiving superpowers on December 21 as a result of the coincidence of the winter solstice and the so-called “Great Conjunction” in which Jupiter and Saturn would nearly overlap in the night sky.

As black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else, we are more creative, on December 21 our Real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who u are as a people 👩🏽‍🦯 they wanna make us average — ßß (@lottidot) December 5, 2020

Of course, the planets are the planets and don’t really have any sort of an effect on us here on Earth (they only look to be lined up from our perspective due to their relative positions in space) but that hasn’t stopped the cheeky tweets from spreading like wildfire. Naturally, plenty of our favorite hip-hop artists have joined the fun, as the “Negro Solstice” granted them the “superpower” of continuing to crack us all up with their antics.

We was singin I believe I Can Fly at my 5th grade graduation and look at us now FLYING #December21st pic.twitter.com/aGsk3yWvg8 — BILLAÉ! (@billae1017) December 21, 2020

“You know, us getting superpowers got me thinking about how you were my hero when I was fighting demons. Hope I’m not the villain anymore. Stay blessed” #December21st pic.twitter.com/FeTPLdqPk3 — The Lesbian Menace (@jazzvjack) December 21, 2020

Me traveling back to 1955 with my superpowers to eat in a White’s Only diner. #December21st pic.twitter.com/RFGoU4h3QM — Steve Jr. (@DwayneJay) December 21, 2020

This nigga better ask me to join The Avengers tonight. #December21st pic.twitter.com/OgP1TJARgK — Aldrich (@AllyMakan) December 21, 2020

Black Twitter is UNMATCHED. In a time of great misery, y’all brought us great joy. #December21st pic.twitter.com/q7qcE8972U — Janelle (@jnelleiz) December 21, 2020

Naturally, some of the most active users of social media are the main ones playing along, but there are some iconic legends in the mix as well. Chika joked that the solstice “brought me the gift of ass,” while Guapdad 4000 gave fans a demonstration of his newfound super-strength (while wearing his “Dragonball Durag,” naturally). Meanwhile, the original hip-hop Afrofuturist, Missy Elliott, reminded fans that she’s been a superhero all along. Some others, like Buddy, lamented that their powers never kicked in. Check out their posts and others below — and stay tuned for more updates.

woke up this morning with an ass. FINALLY. i know y’all see it. 😏 thanks, Negro Solstice! pic.twitter.com/T2BA24tJoD — CHIKA 🏆 (@oranicuhh) December 21, 2020

I CANT BELIEVE IT !!! BE NOT AFRAID !! pic.twitter.com/IyuPWsDAtI — loading…. (@guapdad4000) December 21, 2020

