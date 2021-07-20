This week will bring Jaime Reimagined, for which Brittany Howard recruited some of her musical peers to put their own spin on songs from her 2019 debut solo album, Jaime. She rounded up quite the cast for the project, as it features folks like Bon Iver, Earthgang, BadBadNotGood, Syd, and Common.

Also appearing is Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover), whose cover of “Stay High” was shared today. Gambino’s rendition of the song starts with a string into before he sings in falsetto over jaunty keyboards, synths, and electronic drums. Howard’s original version of the song has more of an organic sound, but Gambino’s rendition retains the optimistic spirit of the original and doesn’t come across as too much of a departure despite the vastly different instrumentation.

Brittany Howard previously said of the project, “Making Jaime was so much fun for me because I was able to explore so many different genres of music. There were no rules. This reimagination project has been no different. I have been honored to have so many incredible artists from all musical worlds interpret my songs in such interesting and different ways.”

Listen to Gambino’s rendition of “Stay High” above.

Jaime Reimagined is out 7/23 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.