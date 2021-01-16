Stormzy is one of the most commercially successful rappers in the UK, thanks in part to his 2019 album Heavy Is The Head. But that’s only made him more susceptible to attacks from others in the field. He got into a tussle with grime rapper Wiley, and now he’s in a full-on war with fellow UK act Chip. The latest episode in their beef came when Chip shared his diss track “10 Commandments” on Friday night. It’s a scathing effort from the artist formerly known as Chipmunk, and it arrived hours after Stormzy lined up some shots towards him on his Ghetts collaboration “Skengman.”

Throughout “10 Commandments,” Chip goes on the attack with lines like “Yo, one minute you’re on home invasions / Next minute you’re at strangers, paintin'” and “One minute it’s ‘F*ck the government, f*ck Boris’ / Next minute you’re tellin’ people ‘vote.'” Chip paints his adversary as contradictory and untrustworthy, one that doesn’t deserve his success. No doubt Stormzy will have a response.

The song is the fourth diss track he’s sent Stomrzy’s way. The first two arrived in October, with “Killer MC” and “Flowers.” A statement from Chip’s manager revealed that Stormzy stood outside the rapper’s apartment and shouted for him to come out, but Chip was not home at the time. Stormzy then preceded to enter the apartment before police officers were called and he was escorted from the scene. Prior to that, Chip and Stormzy appeared to exchange shots on “Waze” and “I Dunno,” respectively.

You can listen to the diss track above.