Chloe Bailey has been coming into her own recently, between a particularly emotional performance of “Forgive Me,” to her jaw-dropping “Buss It” challenge, the young singer seems to be owning her body and self-confidence in her sexuality in a new way. A few more recent posts on her Instagram apparently had some internet commenters doing what they do, and shaming her for just living her life at home… during a pandemic. When was the last time most of us put on pants?

Regardless, Chloe took the comments to heart and even hopped on Instagram Live earlier today to address those who have a problem with her being too “sexual” and showing her body whenever she feels like it on her own personal social media. In her live, she talks about things that are so common for young girls to experience — feeling distress over something like stretch marks or feeling “fat” — and addressing the seemingly impossible task of achieving self-love and acceptance, a task that is even more difficult for young Black girls due to racist beauty standards endlessly perpetuated in American culture.

“For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable,” Chloe said during her Live. “And I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do, even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was saging and doing Palo Santa and I was like, ‘Let’s spread positive vibes. I didn’t even really notice you guys were talking about my ass because I was like, ‘OK, I’m just walking in from one seconds, two seconds…’ And I feel like I’ve shown my ass more than I have with that like if you look at our performance videos, the last performance we had in December,” she added. “Like, I was just so excited and on stage, and just being myself, so… I don’t know.”

“I just felt it was important to address it, so you guys get to kind of know who I am inside,” she continued. “And it’s really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being or an attractive being quite frankly. So, when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I’m a bit confused. Like, I really don’t understand because I’ve never seen myself in that way.”

During the conversation, at some points Chloe gets so emotional about her experience she starts to cry, wiping away tears while she continues to talk. Check out snippets from her Live below.