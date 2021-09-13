Chloe Bailey has officially taken the first steps upward in her solo career. The singer delivered her first single as a solo act this past weekend with the release of “Have Mercy.” The track, which is produced by Murda Beatz, came after Chloe spent the last few weeks teasing its release and it also arrived with a captivating video that finds the singer showcasing her singing and dancing talents. Just days after fans got a hold of “Have Mercy,” Chloe brings the song to the 2021 MTV VMAs for an exuberant performance.

The singer’s appearance at this year’s MTV VMAs is her first as a solo act, but it makes for the second overall in her career. Last year, as a part of her Chloe X Halle duo, she performed “Ungodly Hour” from their sophomore album of the same title. It was one of the many performances the duo delivered in 2020 of songs from that album.

Prior to the release of “Have Mercy,” Chloe gave fans an update on her upcoming album. “It’s 90% done,” she said during an interview with Billboard, adding that it’s “definitely more pop.” She added, “I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me,” she continued. “It has been fun finding my voice.”

You can watch the performance in the video above.