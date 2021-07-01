R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle dropped their acclaimed sophomore album Ungodly Hour in 2020, an effort that catapulted them into the mainstream. Ever since, the duo have performed at awards shows, contributed to viral challenges, and even earned a cosign from Michelle Obama. But since Halle Bailey is currently in the UK filming her starring role in an upcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid, Chloe Bailey is making music on her own.

In recent months, Chloe has passed the time without her sister by sharing soaring covers of some of her favorite musicians. She’s taken on songs by Rihanna, Silk Sonic, Nina Simone, Cardi B, and more. But in order to celebrate her 23rd birthday, Chloe is preparing to release an original solo single.

The singer teased her solo debut with a brief, steamy preview of the song’s video. It features Chloe’s swooning voice over a vocal sample saying, “Booty so big / Lord have mercy.” The video itself reflects the sample’s theme, with Chloe twerking on a bed as she fires off boastful lyrics.

Posting the teaser to Twitter, Chloe wrote, “this is 23… HAVE MERCY” alongside a peach emoji.

Watch Bailey’s teaser above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.